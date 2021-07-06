Political parties of 3 ex-presidents confirm 'alliance' with Sara Duterte's HNP

President Rodrigo Duterte checks the phone of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) Thanksgiving Night at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on June 24, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — The political parties of three former presidents are all eyeing an alliance with Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio's Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) ahead of the 2022 elections, their officials confirmed Tuesday.

"The Lakas-CMD will extend its full and unqualified support not only to the presidential candidate to be selected by Mayor Sara Duterte’s HNP, but also to its chosen vice-presidential candidate," said Lakas-CMD President and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez on Tuesday.

Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) is the party of former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Fidel Ramos. It had earlier signified its support to HNP and Duterte-Carpio's political plans in 2022.

On Monday, Duterte-Carpio said the public will have to wait until October before she bares her plans for 2022.

Meanwhile, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, the party of former President Joseph Estrada, confirmed also it is backing HNP.

"Yes, I confirm. I have already agreed to have an alliance with HNP. I am just waiting for them to schedule the signing of the agreement," said former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, member of the party.

The Peoples Reform Party (PRP), the party of the late Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago, also confirmed it is joining the alliance.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who is a member of the PRP, said: "I confirm the alliance and we will make an announcement tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Meanwhile, the National Unity Party (NUP), represented by its deputy secretary general Reggie Velasco, said it is "waiting for the go signal" to proceed with the alliance.

"Wala pa po. Ang alam namin, meron yatang schedule last month but it was postponed with another political party. Just waiting for their go signal when we can sign the alliance agreement," Velasco said.

Velasco maintained that NUP is still keeping its options open, considering that another potential presidential candidate Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso is their member.

The Nacionalista Party, led by Senator Cynthia Villar, has not yet issued any comment on the alleged alliance.

HNP spokesman Anthony del Rosario said Monday it is negotiating with five national parties to form a coalition.

