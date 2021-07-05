Sara Duterte on possible presidential run: Wait for October

DAVAO — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Monday said that the public will have to wait until October this year on whether she would run for president in the 2022 national elections.

"Duna may deadline and that is October 8. Hulaton na lang nato nang filing of candidacy, October 1-8," she said in her weekly radio interview.

(There is a deadline and that is October 8. Let us wait for the filing of candidacy, which is October 1 to 8.)

Last week, Duterte-Carpio said that she has yet to decide on the call of Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) for her to run as president, as her political party changed its deadline to July.

In January, Duterte-Carpio even told her political supporters to wait until 2034.

She also said that she is not keen on substitution, which her father, President Rodrigo Duterte did last 2015 during the filing of the certificate of candidacy for the 2016 elections.

"Dili na ta maghulat og (We will not wait for) December or substitution because it is not available to me. I'm not a member of any national political party. I am only a member of Hugpong ng Pagbabago, which is a regional political party," she said.

However, HNP's spokesman said they are negotiating with five national parties to form a coalition.

The national parties are Lakas-CMD, National Unity Party, Nacionalista Party, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP) and People's Reform Party (PRP), said Anthony del Rosario.

Under a draft agreement, HNP will choose the candidates for the presidential, vice presidential, and senatorial race, according to the party spokesman.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

