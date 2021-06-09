Will Duterte will run for VP via late filing of candidacy anew?

President Rodrigo Duterte with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during the commemoration of the 123rd Anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal at the Rizal Park in Davao City on December 30, 2019. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice president in 2022 but his filing of candidacy will not happen on the time allotted by the Commission of Elections in October, a former dean of the UP College of Law believes.

Ex-UP Law Dean Pacifico Agabin said that based on his assessment, Duterte will reprise his move in 2016 wherein he surprisingly replaced former barangay captain Martin Diño in the presidential race only in December of that year.

“Medyo malalim ang laro ni President sa pulitika eh... lahat ng kandidato nagaantay ng final position ni President. Pero palagay ko hindi dadating 'yan hanggang Oktubre,” Agabin said Wednesday.

He believes Duterte will file his candidacy in December, during the period of substitution where aspirants can replace those who withdrew their candidacies.

But Malacañang said people can only make speculations on Duterte's plans in 2022.

“You can speculate all you want but we will find out whether he will file his certificate of candidacy only in October,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told ANC.

Of the names surfacing in the presidential race, Agabin believes that only Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the Chief Executive's daughter, is all-set to join the bandwagon.

“Mukhang determinado na si Sara eh. Siya ang unang talagang definite na candidacy nya. 'Yung iba naghahantay ng signal from the president eh,” the law expert said.

UST political science professor Dennis Coronacion, meanwhile, said a possible Duterte-Duterte tandem in the 2022 elections will highlight the problem of political dynasties in the country, which up to this day remains unabated due to the absence of an enabling law that would support the prohibition stated in the 1987 Constitution.

The possible daughter-father lineup in national positions would also bring questions, he said.

“Ewan ko kung may bagong maio-offer ang Duterte-Duterte tandem na hindi pa nai-offer, naisagawa nung anim na taon na nakaupo si President Rodrigo Duterte,” Coronacion said.

For him, the possibility of Duterte running for the vice presidency elicits questions from voters.

“Meron ka pa bang unfinished business? Bakit ka tatakbo eh samantalang napagbigyan ka na ng anim na taon. 'Pag wala po sigurong mabigay na kasagutan yung dating Pangulo, I think mapapatanong yung mga tao, 'Para ba to sa pansariling interes kaya mo to ginagawa?'” he says.

This can also result in a constitutional crisis, specifically, if the sitting president either gets impeached, suffers from a serious illness, or dies.

The big question, Coronacion said, is can a former president still become president even if the Constitution bars him from assuming another term?

“Patuloy niyang inilalapit ang kanyang sarili sa pagka-Pangulo. By doing that, ilalagay nya sa krisis ang ating political system na kung saan malinaw na malinaw na isinasaad na ang isang naging pangulo ay hindi na sana dapat maging pangulo,” the political professor said.

Both Agabin and Coronacion reminded the electorate to be more critical when choosing who to vote next year.

There should also be a massive voters education program to help the electorate protect their choices and ballots, Coronacion said, while Agabin emphasized the need to check the background of political candidates.

