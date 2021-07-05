Sara Duterte's HNP in talks with 5 national parties to form coalition

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during the Higpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance held in Davao City on May 9, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's Hugpong ng Pagbabago is negotiating with five national parties to form a coalition, its spokesman said Monday.

The national parties are Lakas-CMD, National Unity Party, Nacionalista Party, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP) and People's Reform Party (PRP), said Anthony del Rosario.

"Those are the 5 parties that have signified their interest to join this so-called coalition we’re building," he told ANC's Headstart.

"As for the moment, everything is on hold because there has to be a memorandum of agreement between and among all parties. Currently, each party is reviewing the document and we’re still trying to come up with an agreement that is acceptable to all parties."

Under a draft agreement, HNP will choose the candidates for the presidential, vice presidential, and senatorial race, according to the party spokesman.

The Davao City mayor's party will remain regional as she did not have any intention of running for president when it was created, said Del Rosario.

"We already decided HNP will stay on as a regional party. Besides, we already missed deadline. It's one year before the elections. It's already July, even if we wanted, 'di po 'puwede (it's not allowed)," he said.

Anyone who would like to join the party must be a resident of Davao region, Del Rosario added.

The mayor will "probably support whoever the president will endorse," according to Del Rosario.

"If Senator Bong Go is to be chosen as standard bearer of PDP, I don’t see why Mayor Sara would oppose that part tandem," he said.

In Mindanao, "most of the people favor" Duterte-Carpio over Senator Manny Pacquiao as a presidential candidate, said Del Rosario, citing surveys.

"Yes, it could divide the votes, but I don’t think it would be that significant. Hopefully, we'll gain it in Luzon in next year's elections," he said.

When asked about Duterte-Carpio's running mate, Del Rosario said "anything is possible."

"The mayor has not really decided yet whether or not she’s going to run. She hasn’t also discussed with the group with regard for her choice for vice president," he said.