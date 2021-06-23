Lakas-CMD renews alliance with Hugpong ahead of Halalan 2022

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez speaks during a caucus with congressmen from different parties at a hotel in Quezon City, June 26, 2019. Manny Palmero, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Ahead of Halalan 2022, Lakas-CMD once again will enter an alliance with Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional party of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, president of Lakas-CMD, said they have been in alliance with HNP since 2018.

“This is in anticipation for the 2022 elections we’ll be forging that at the appointed time and date at the mutual convenience of both parties,” Romualdez said.

However, both parties have yet to finalize who will be their standard bearers for the presidential and vice-presidency posts.

“We haven’t gotten to that point yet, na pinag-uusapan 'yung actual specific candidates. Aabutin din natin 'yung panahon na ‘yan, pero sa ngayon, hindi pa.”

(We haven't gotten to that point yet, about actual specific candidates. We will reach that in time, but not yet for now.)

Romualdez said collaboration with HNP has its perks.

“HNP has always been part and parcel of the support that we get in passing initiatives whether they be bills, measures, resolutions," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he will no longer run for vice president if Romualdez vies for the position in the upcoming polls but the House leader insists he has not made a decision yet.

“We are very much in deep consideration of this opportunity to vie for the second highest position of the land. It will be done with consultations, not just with my constituency from where I hail in the province of Leyte, but, of course, with our party members and our party leadership," he said.

"If I did decide to go for a national position I would rely heavily on that."

Several resolutions in the party have been filed to support whatever position Romualdez will decide to run for in 2022. He has said he’s open to other posts.

Romualdez also revealed they consult the party’s president emeritus, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, on certain issues but he denied there are plans to push for her again as the House Speaker.

RELATED VIDEO