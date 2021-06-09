Bestowal of red hat on Cardinal Jose Advincula set for June 18

Cardinal Jose Advincula is the current metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Capiz and the incoming archbishop of Manila. File photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Capiz

MANILA—The bestowal of the cardinal's insignia on incoming Manila archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula will be held on June 18.

Church-run Radio Veritas reported Wednesday that local health and church authorities in Roxas City agreed to hold the event, after it had been previously postponed twice.

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown will lead the ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Metropolitan Cathedral in Roxas.

The ceremony, which was supposed to be held last May 28, was moved to June 8, since Brown had to undergo a 14-day quarantine after a trip to the US.

However, on June 5, the Archdiocese of Capiz postponed the event again due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The bestowal of the cardinal's insignia, which includes the red hat and ring of office, will be Advincula's last major event at the Archdiocese of Capiz, which he served for 9 years, before he goes to Manila for his new post.

Advincula will be installed as the 33rd archbishop of Manila on June 24.

In March, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis chose Advincula as the new archbishop of Manila, succeeding Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who is now based in Rome after his appointment as the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Advincula was elevated to the Sacred College of Cardinals in November 2020.

— With reports from Erik Tenedero, ABS-CBN News

