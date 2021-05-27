Cardinal Advincula's 'red hat' ceremony postponed

Jose Cardinal Advincula of Capiz is the 33rd archbishop of Manila, one of the largest and most influential Catholic territories in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Capiz



MANILA - The ceremony where Cardinal Jose Advincula would officially receive his "red hat," one of the symbols of his appointment to the Catholic Church's Sacred College of Cardinals, has been rescheduled.

Instead of holding it on Friday, May 28, the ceremony is moved to June 8 due to the unavailability of the apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Charles Brown.

According to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the papal ambassador is still undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving in the Philippines from his trip to his home city New York.

As the pope's representative, Brown will bestow upon Advincula the symbols of his appointment to the Sacred College of Cardinals, including the "red hat" or the red biretta and the cardinalatial ring.

Traditionally, it is the Pope who personally hands these symbols. However, Advincula was not able to travel to Rome last November 2020 for the consistory for the creation of cardinals due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Although Advincula only followed the ceremony through online live video streaming from his hometown, his appointment as the 9th Filipino "prince of the Church" became official the moment Pope Francis made the proclamation during the ceremony in Rome.

Advincula is the current metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Capiz and the incoming archbishop of Manila.

Fr. Emilio Arbatin, spokesperson of the Capiz archdiocese, said the "red hat ceremony" will still take place at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Roxas City at 9 a.m.

Earlier, he said only about 300 people will be allowed inside the cathedral due to coronavirus restrictions.

Attendees will mostly be from the cardinal's family, select bishops and priests, and a representative from each of the archdiocese’s 67 parishes and mission stations.

Three weeks after, Advincula will be officially installed as the 33rd archbishop of Manila. He will succeed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle who is now based in Rome after his appointment as the head of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

