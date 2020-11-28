Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula now a cardinal

Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula is the ninth Filipino cardinal. Photo from the Facebook page of Archdiocese of Capiz

MANILA - Pope Francis has formally elevated Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula as a cardinal of the Catholic Church, becoming the ninth Filipino to become a "prince of the Church."

In a ceremony held at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, the pontiff bestowed the traditional red biretta and the cardinalatial ring to the new cardinals.

However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Advincula, along with Brunei's first cardinal Bishop Cornelius Sim, did not to travel to Rome to attend the ceremony. Instead, the two followed the ceremony through the livestreaming provided by the Vatican.

