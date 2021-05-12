Incoming Manila archbishop Cardinal Advincula to receive 'red hat' on May 28

Cardinal Jose Advincula is the current metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Capiz and the incoming archbishop of Manila. File photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Capiz



MANILA - Cardinal Jose Advincula, currently the metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Capiz and incoming archbishop of Manila, will finally receive his "red hat" on May 28.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said on Wednesday that the ceremony will be held at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Roxas City and will be led by the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown.

Pope Francis elevated Advincula to the Sacred College of Cardinals in November 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filipino prelate was not able to travel to Rome to personally receive from the pontiff the traditional red biretta and the cardinalatial ring, which is customary during the consistory for the creation of new cardinals.

Although Advincula only followed the ceremony through online live video streaming from his hometown, his appointment as the 9th Filipino "prince of the Church" became official the moment Pope Francis made the proclamation during the ceremony in Rome.

Six months after, Advincula will receive the traditional regalia of a cardinal from Brown, the pontiff's representative in the country.

According to Fr. Emilio Arbatin, spokesperson of the Capiz archdiocese, only about 300 people will be allowed inside the cathedral due to coronavirus restrictions.

Attendees will mostly be from the cardinal's family, select bishops and priests, and a representative from each of the archdiocese’s 67 parishes and mission stations.

Last March, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis chose Advincula as the 33rd archbishop of Manila. He will succeed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who is now based in Rome after his appointment as the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

The Archdiocese of Manila has yet to announce the date of Advincula's installation.

RELATED VIDEO: