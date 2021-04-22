Cardinal Advincula warns of fake solicitation for his installation as Manila archbishop

Manila Archbishop-elect Jose Cardinal Advincula is the 33rd archbishop of the Philippines' primatial ecclesiastical seat. File photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Capiz

MANILA - Capiz Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula warned the public against a fake solicitation letter circulating to ask money for his upcoming installation as the new archbishop of Manila.

In a statement sent to Church-run Radio Veritas, the cardinal said this is clearly a fraudulent scheme.

"This is Cardinal Advincula, I wish to notify the public that the letter bearing the signatures of a certain Fr. Allan Supilanas, Chancellor of Bishop Pabillo soliciting donations for my installation as Archbishop of Manila is FAKE," Advincula said.

The cardinal clarified that the Archdiocese of Capiz has no priest with a surname Supilanas.

The Archdiocese of Manila also said that they are not asking for any kind of donation for the installation of the new archbishop.

Contrary to what was stated in the circulating letter that Advincula would be installed as Manila's new archbishop on May 13, Feast of the Our Lady of Fatima, there is still no official date for the official start of the cardinal's ministry in the capital city.

Catholic leaders in the Philippines have consistently warned the public to be vigilant against people who are soliciting money using the Church's name or any member of the clergy.

The most recent case was an online scam that used the name of Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, for his alleged medication.

While it is true that the former Manila archbishop, who is now based in Rome, underwent an eye treatment after a tiny tear in the retina of his left eye was detected, he clarified that he was not asking for any financial support from anyone.

The Vatican last March announced that Pope Francis has chosen Advincula as Manila's 33rd archbishop.

Prior to this, he was made a cardinal by the pontiff becoming the 9th Filipino to become a "prince of the Church."

RELATED VIDEO: