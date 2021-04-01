Cardinal Tagle recovering after successful eye treatment

Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle during a Holy Mass at the Manila Cathedral when he was still the archbishop of the the capital's metropolitan see. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, former Manila archbishop and current prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, is recovering after a successful eye treatment in Rome.

According to Fr. Gregory Ramon Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, Tagle visited a doctor who detected a tiny tear in the retina of his left eye.

Gaston said the cardinal was treated using laser and is now resting.

"Cardinal Tagle did not experience pain, and is allowed to use the computer and watch TV. He needs to rest for a few days to avoid too much head movement," Gaston said.

"For this reason he will see to what extent he would participate in our online Easter Triduum services."

The Easter Triduum is considered the summit of the Catholic Church's liturgical year. As such, it is one of the busiest periods for many bishops and priests, including the pope himself.

On Thursday morning at St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis presided over the Chrism Mass, where the holy oils are blessed and where the clergy renew their priestly vows.

Several cardinals, bishops, and priests in Rome attended the mass but Tagle was not seen at the basilica due to his condition.

Meanwhile, due to a recent scam which involves soliciting money in behalf of the cardinal, Gaston clarified that the Filipino prelate is not asking for any monetary support from the public.

"Given the recent scam asking money for his supposed hospitalization in Cavite, Philippines (which never took place, as he even met Pope Francis at the Vatican then), Card. Tagle says that he has not asked anyone to solicit funds for his eye treatment," Gaston added.

"We will send further updates on the Cardinal's situation, and post them on the website of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino (pcfroma.org), his home in Rome."



Tagle has been residing in Rome since early February when Pope Francis appointed him to the Roman Curia, the central governing body of the Holy See. He was Manila's 32nd archbishop and held the post for 8 years.

But when he traveled to the Philippines last September 2020, the cardinal tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Manila. He was asymptomatic and later recovered after several days.

RELATED VIDEO: