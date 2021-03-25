Capiz's Cardinal Advincula is Manila's new archbishop

Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula is the ninth Filipino cardinal and the new archbishop of Manila

MANILA - Pope Francis has appointed Capiz's Jose Fuerte Cardinal Advincula as the new archbishop of Manila.

The appointment was made public on Thursday at 12 p.m., Rome time (7 pm in Manila).

It was in November last year when the pope elevated Advincula as a cardinal, becoming the ninth Filipino "prince of the Church."

He will succeed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle who is now the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

More details to follow.

