PasigPass may double as 'vaccine pass'- Vico Sotto

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday said the city's contact tracing app may be used as a "vaccine pass" should the national government decide to roll out a new identification system for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sotto made the statement after vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government is considering to grant perks to those who have already been jabbed against COVID-19.

"PasigPass has integrated contact tracing data with vaccination records. Ibig sabihin, kapag may pahintulot na ng IATF, maaari rin itong gamitin bilang 'vaccine pass,'" Sotto said in a tweet.

(This means, when the Inter-Agency Task Force allows it, the PasigPass can also be used as a vaccine pass.)

"No need to download anything new. As long as you were vacc'ed in Pasig, your records are integrated," he said.

The PasigPass, a QR code system, was first designed as the city's COVID-19 contact tracing app, and would soon be used to book appointments in vaccination sites.

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier said it was against the issuance of vaccine passes as it might lead to discrimination.

Perks for those who would be jabbed against COVID-19 were raised as the national government sought to encourage more Filipinos to be vaccinated against the virus that has infected 1.2 million Filipinos.

As of June 6, 1.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 4.4 million others have received their first dose.

