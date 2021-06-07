Pasig City to launch online appointment system for COVID-19 vaccination

Pasig City begins its symbolic vaccination program at the Pasig City General Hospital on March 2, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said the local government's online appointment system has been completed and will be launched this week.

The local government has been pushing to upgrade the features of the Pasig Pass - a QR code system used for vaccine registration and contact tracing - so that it could be used to schedule inoculation appointments.

"'Yung appointment system nagawa na ng developer, tinetesting na lang natin," Sotto said in a Facebook live video.

(The developer has completed the appointment system, we just have to test it.)

"Hopefully, by tomorrow, online na po 'yan," he said.

(Hopefully, it will be online by tomorrow.)

The local government will open appointment slots based on the number of vaccines available, the mayor said.

"Halimbawa may dumating sa atin na 1,000 vaccines, 1,000 na slots lang ang io-open natin," he said.

(For example, if we receive 1,000 vaccines, we will only open 1,000 slots for appointment.)

"Ang hirap kasi kung mag-oopen na tayo ng slot for next month, paano kung hindi dumating? Paano kung late dumating?" he said.

(It will be hard for us if we will open slots for next month because what if the vaccines don't arrive? What if they arrive late?)

Sotto earlier said that the appointment system for COVID-19 jabbing was designed to make the inoculation process more efficient and ensure that there would be no crowding in vaccination sites.

As of May 27, 2021, Pasig City has fully inoculated 16,631 people, while 66,745 others have received their first jab against the disease that has infected 30,575 Pasigueños.

Last year, Pasig City spent P300 million to procure COVID-19 jabs from AstraZeneca as the local government hopes to vaccinate 700,000 residents to attain her immunity in the city.

Sotto said he expects these AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive later this year.

Video from Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto's Facebook page