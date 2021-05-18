Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccination still banned in Pasig: mayor

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday said vaccination hubs in the city would still refuse to entertain those who would come without a scheduled appointment.

Sotto made the announcement after receiving several reports that some groups have been spreading news that walk-in appointments are now allowed in the city's vaccination sites.

"Pinapaalalahanan ang lahat na bawal pa rin po ang walk-in sa kahit anong vaccination site," the mayor said in a social media post.

(We are reminding everyone that walk-ins or going to vaccination sites without prior appointment is still banned.)

"Ito ay para maiwasan ang pagdagsa ng mga tao at mapanatili ang social distancing sa mga vaccination sites," he said.

(This is to avoid the influx of people and maintain social distancing in vaccination sites.)

As of May 11, Pasig City has inoculated some 48,000 people. Of this number, 4,494 have been fully vaccinated, while 44,202 have yet to receive the second dose of COVID-19 jabs.

Sotto earlier said the city is willing to spend P300 million to inoculate some 700,000 Pasigueños against the disease. COVID-19 has infected over 1.1 million people in the Philippines.

The government aims to inoculate 70 million people to achieve herd immunity. Vaccine supply remains limited.

