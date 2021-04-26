Pasig ready to operate 17 COVID-19 vaccination sites as soon as more jabs arrive

A medical frontliner administers a vaccine to a man during Pasig City's COVID-19 vaccination simulation on February 16, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said the city is ready to operate 17 COVID-19 vaccination sites as soon as more jabs against the virus arrive.

Sotto gave the statement hours after the opening of Pasig's 7th COVID-19 vaccination site at The Medical City.

"Kaya pa natin magbukas ng 10 pang site. Ang problema, bakit tayo magbubukas ng 10 sites e konti pa lang naman yung supply ng bakuna?" he said in a live video on social media.

"It doesn't make sense [kung] magbubukas tayo ng 17 vaccination sites... pero yung bakuna natin ilang libo lang, 3 araw, ubos na 'yun," he said.

Pasig City earlier earmarked P300 million for the inoculation of 700,000 Pasigueños against COVID-19, but Sotto underscored that the delivery of the vaccines depends on the global supply chain.

"Kung may problema sa India, problema din natin 'yun," he said./

(If there is a problem in India, that's also our problem.)

"Kung may problema sa pag gawa o pag-export ng ibang bansa, nagkakaproblema din 'yung ibang bansa na gustong mag angkat ng bakuna o gustong mag-import ng bakuna, nagkakadelay po sa lahat," he said.

(If there are problems in the manufacturing or exporting of other countries, or problems in other countries that also bought or imported vaccines, there will be delays across the world.)

Pasig City began its COVID-19 inoculation program for health workers in March, and eventually expanded the program to cover senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

Sotto earlier said that he is willing to be immunized with any brand of COVID-19 vaccine, but noted that he prefers to get the jab along with other city hall workers even after the national government allowed local chief executives to be vaccinated since they are considered as pandemic frontliners.

