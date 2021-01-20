Pasig City targets to vaccinate 700K individuals against COVID-19

Members of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coastguard (PCG) monitor the checkpoint at SM East Ortigas at the Pasig-Cainta border on August 04, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - About 5,600 daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out by the local government of Pasig City, Mayor Vico Sotto said Wednesday.

“Target yan per day, mga verified na yan, willing na po magpabakuna. Target po natin is 70% (Pasigueños), around 700,000 it depends on the validation of the list,” Sotto told reporters during an ambush interview at the Tanghalan Pasigueño, Wednesday.

(That’s the target per day, those are verified, willing to be vaccinated. Our target is 70 percent (Pasiguenos), around 700,000, it depends on the validation of the list.)



Initially, Pasig City estimates a total of 195,912 individuals will be prioritized for the vaccine. This includes workers from the rural and city health office, private and public hospitals, senior citizens, indigents, and the uniformed personnel.

Pasig City set to present its COVID-19 vaccination integrated microplan, Wednesday. Mayor Vico Sotto says the LGU 'should be ready and will be ready' for the rollout. pic.twitter.com/mqYK2bxWdj — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) January 20, 2021

A total of 16 vaccination sites will be allotted by the local government, with 3 teams per site.

Pasig Pass, the city’s contact tracing app and health management information system will also serve as vaccination records of every individual to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sotto said.

The local chief executive noted, more than 95% of the adult population of Pasig City are considered registered having their individual Pasig Pass QR codes.

While Sotto emphasized being inoculated is voluntary, he urged the public to avail of vaccines that are FDA approved, saying there is nothing to fear.

Issues on the public’s hesitancy on the COVID-19 vaccine have since been discussed by medical experts following doubts over Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

“Nasa sa akin responsibilidad na i-ramp up yung information education campaign na ligtas ito basta naaprubahan ng FDA, ng DOH, ng national ang mga bakuna, ligtas at mabisa po ito,” Sotto said.

(It is my responsibility to ramp up information education campaign that this vaccine is safe as long as it is approved by the FDA, DOH, the national—this vaccine is safe and effective.)



Sotto said he is willing to be inoculated as well.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Department of Health, City Health officials gathered to discuss Pasig City’s integrated microplan for the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Sotto said, field and full scale simulation exercises are set to be conducted in the city, as the DOH has tapped Pasig City to be its pilot area for COVID-19 initiatives such as the vaccine rollout.

“We should be ready and we will be ready,” Sotto told health officials.

Pasig has placed an order with Oxford-AstraZeneca but Sotto assures the city is ready for any type of vaccine that may arrive first in the country.

“Pinakamahirap lang naman Pfizer, meron naman tayong working plan, pwede yan ng 5 days ng 2-8 degrees celsius, inaantay natin yung feedback from the panel of experts,” Sotto said.

(The most difficult is Pfizer but we have a working plan where it can stay for 5 days for about 2 to 8 degrees celsius, were still waiting for feedback from the panel of experts.)

Last week, 250 vaccinators have started their training in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

