Pasig orders 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

MANILA - Pasig City has ordered 400,000 coronavirus vaccine doses developed by British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, Mayor Vico Sotto said Monday.

Sotto said the city government on Sunday signed a tripartite agreement with the national government and AstraZeneca for the advance purchase of COVID-19 vaccine worth P100 million.

"Actual quantity and date of delivery will depend on several factors," he wrote on Twitter. "We'll buy from others too as opportunities arise."

The city government has earmarked P300 million to procure vaccines against the virus, which has infected some 9,915 people in Pasig City as of Jan. 8.

The city's coronavirus tally includes 9,336 recoveries, 394 fatalities and 185 active cases.

Sotto said the AstraZeneca vaccine was "relatively cheaper" at $5 per dose or P240 and could be stored and transported at normal refrigerated conditions.

"Slightly lower efficacy than others, but still very acceptable at 70 percent. Possibly 90 percent with adjusted dose," he said.

Britain was the first country to approve the vaccine, also developed by Oxford University, for emergency use.

$1 = P48.0530

