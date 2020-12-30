AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in UK
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Dec 30 2020 03:36 PM
LONDON — A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been approved for use in Britain, the government announced on Wednesday, paving the way for a mass rollout.
A government spokesman said it has accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) "to authorize Oxford University/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for use", making Britain the first nation to approve the jab.
More details to follow.
