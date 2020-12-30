Home  >  Overseas

AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in UK

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Dec 30 2020 03:36 PM

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters file photo

LONDON — A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been approved for use in Britain, the government announced on Wednesday, paving the way for a mass rollout.

A government spokesman said it has accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) "to authorize Oxford University/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for use", making Britain the first nation to approve the jab.

More details to follow. 

