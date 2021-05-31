Pasig City to roll out vaccination appointment, registration for A4 category

A medical frontliner administers a vaccine to a man during Pasig City's COVID-19 vaccination simulation on February 16, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said the city will begin this week the registration for the COVID-19 vaccination of those under the A4 category or workers in essential industries who live in the city.

The local government has updated the features of Pasig Pass, the city's contact tracing app also used for the registration in the inoculation program, Sotto said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"Sa susunod na mga araw, bago magtapos ang linggo, expect po ninyo na may mga update po sa Pasig PIO page," he said, referring to the city's official Public Information Page on several social media platforms.

(In the coming days, before the end of this week, expect that there will be updates on the Pasig PIO page.)

"'Yung [vaccination] registration, bubuksan na natin sa lahat pero 'wag natin i-expect na mabilis po itong proseso," he said.

(We will open the vaccination registration to everyone but we should not expect a fast process.)

"Hindi po ito mabilis dahil hindi pa natin hawak 'yung mga bakuna," he said.

(It won't be fast because we do not have the vaccines yet.)

The start of vaccination for the A4 category will depend on the arrival of vaccines, which is highly dependent on global supply, he said.

VACCINATION BY APPOINTMENT

Pasig City is also preparing to roll out an appointment system for those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, said Sotto, known to be the youngest mayor in the capital region.

The appointment system is still in beta testing, he said.

"Sisiguraduhin natin na nandiyan na 'yung bakuna atsaka natin bubuksan ang appointment slots natin," he said, without mentioning how many slots would be available in every inoculation site in Pasig per day.

(We have to make sure that the vaccines are already here before we open the appointment slots.)

The city government plans to launch the appointment system in June if adequate vaccines arrive by then, the mayor said.

Since it began its COVID-19 vaccination program in March, Pasig City has fully inoculated 16,631 people, while 66,745 others have received their first jab against the disease that has infected 29,894 Pasigueños.

Sotto said the local government hopes to receive the 400,000 AstraZeneca jabs it ordered soon as the city's vaccine supply dwindles.

"Ang on-hand [na vaccines], hindi siya ganoon karami. Sa loob ng 1 hanggang 2 linggo, paubos na din 'yung supply na hawak natin," he said.

(Our on-hand vaccines are not that many. It will be finished in 1 to 2 weeks.)

"Parating pa lang din yung mas maraming supply ng bakuna... Ready tayo bumili pa kung sakali man na may supply pa na puwede nating bilhin," he said.

(The additional vaccines are still en route. We are ready to buy more if there is still an available supply that we can procure.)

Sotto earlier said Pasig City city earmarked P300 million to vaccinate 700K individuals against COVID-19.

