A medical frontliner administers a vaccine to a man during Pasig City's COVID-19 vaccination simulation on February 16, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Pasig City on Tuesday began simulation drills for its COVID-19 inoculation program, with Mayor Vico Sotto saying the city is ready to administer the vaccines as soon as doses are delivered.

The Department of Health has issued guidelines to ensure that the process would be quite similar in vaccination sites across the country, said Corazon Flores, DOH director for the National Capital Region.

Here is a look at what to expect at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

PRE-REGISTRATION

Once you arrive in your designated vaccination site, proceed to the “online registration” desk to verify if you’re scheduled for vaccination.



Several local government units have begun registering recipients before COVID-19 vaccines arrive overseas.

Pasig residents automatically registered through their Pasig Pass QR codes will receive a text message informing them when they will be vaccinated, Sotto told reporters.

Once they arrive at their designated vaccination site, a staff from the online registration desk will verify their schedule.

REGISTRATION AND SCREENING

STEP 1: REGISTRATION AND SCREENING



- Vital signs will be checked

- Verification of comorbities, allergies



If there are no issues, individual will be asked to proceed to the counseling area



Those scheduled for vaccination will proceed to a registration and screening room where their vital signs and other health concerns -- such as comorbidities and allergies -- will be checked.

If no issues arise, they will proceed to the counseling area.

If there are health issues, they will be rescheduled, and contacted by contact tracers should they manifest COVID-19 symptoms.

COUNSELING AND FINAL CONSENT

STEP 2: COUNSELLING AND FINAL CONSENT



Individuals will watch a video explaining how vaccines work, benefits of being vaccinated



Individuals may raise questions, clarifications about the process and other related concerns



Individuals will watch a video explaining how vaccines work and why jabs are beneficial.

In this area, individuals may ask questions about the inoculation process and other details about the vaccine.

Individuals will be informed of the COVID-19 vaccine brand they will be given to them, and will be asked to sign a consent form should they agree with the terms of the program.

If not, they may decline.

VACCINATION

STEP 3: VACCINATION



Individuals will be informed about which #COVID19 vaccine will be administered to them.



Individuals will be informed of the vaccine to be administered to them.

Sotto said Pasigueños will not be allowed to choose vaccine brands as this would not be feasible in terms of logistics.

"There really won’t be a choice kasi ang hirap sa delivery... 1 site, 1 brand," he said.

MONITORING

STEP 4: MONITORING



Vaccinees will be asked to stay for 30 minutes after immunization.



Blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate will be taken every 10 mins.



Vaccine recipients must stay put for 30 minutes after immunization.

Their blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate will be taken every 10 minutes.

If no issues arise, the recipients will be discharged; otherwise, they will be referred to separate rooms manned by doctors.

AESI: Adverse Event of Special Interest

AESI: Adverse Event of Special Interest



Vaccinees who will experience panic or anxiety attacks during the inoculation will be brought to a separate room.



Recipients who will experience panic or anxiety attacks during the inoculation will be brought to the adverse event of special interest (AESI) room.

They will be observed for 30 minutes before they are either discharged or referred to another room.

AEFI: Adverse Event Following Immunization

AEFI: Adverse Event Following Immunization



Vaccinees who will develop allergies, difficulty in breathing and other physical issues after the immunization will be given first aid.



Recipients who will develop allergies, breathing difficulties, and other physical issues after the immunization will be given first aid.

Doctors will assess if the case is mild, moderate or severe.

Those considered severe cases require either oxygen, dextrose, medicine or needs to be transferred to a hospital.

Those deemed moderate cases have at least one vital sign "deranged" or needs treatment of first aid, while mild cases are placed under further observation.

Ambulances will be on standby for recipients who need to be rushed to hospital.

A recipient will be taken to one of the "3 to 4 hospitals" closest to each vaccination site.

Recipients will be rescheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 jab.