Granting more mobility to vaccinated Filipinos 'not discriminatory,' says gov't adviser

Diners eat at restaurants inside a mall in Manila on June 2, 2021 as some dining establishments offer various promos and discounts to fully vaccinated customers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Granting mobility to vaccinated Filipinos is not discriminatory, an official said Tuesday as he sought looser restrictions such as quarantine-free travel for those already inoculated against COVID-19.

Presidential adviser on entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion had earlier proposed the use of vaccine passes in entering establishments.

"Granting mobility to those vaccinated is not discriminatory. Every Filipino has the right to choose but if they choose not to be vaccinated then their movement should be restricted," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Those who have been vaccinated you have to grant them more movement, more access to different areas. How can we revive the tourism sector if we’ll not be open to this?"

Concepcion said giving incentives would encourage the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

"There’s vaccine hesitancy, especially from the marginalized Filipino people and we are working extremely hard, you can see different restaurants and stores giving discounts, incentives and all of that. To me the real incentive of taking the vaccine is that we will stay alive and they will be given greater mobility," he said.

"For example, seniors who are vaccinated should already be allowed to go out. On domestic travel, we should be allowed to travel temporarily using LGU vaccination card and be able to fly without (RT-) PCR test, without quarantine."

The private sector has met with Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and would also consult doctors who serve as government advisers, according to Concepcion.

A national vaccination card is also needed for overseas travel, Concepcion added.

"This is going to be a long-term thing. Similar to the flu, we have to vaccinate our people regularly," he said.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 500,000 people daily in Metro Manila and 8 other key economic hubs to achieve herd immunity by November 27, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

As of June 6, over 1.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DOH data. Government has been inoculating an average 112,621 people daily in the past 7 days, it said.