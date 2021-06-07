Over 1.5 million in PH fully vaccinated vs COVID-19: gov't

The Greenhills Theater in San Juan is converted into a vaccination site on June 1, 2021 as the city prepares to widen the category of those being vaccinated to A4, to include frontline workers in the private and public sector. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines have reached more than 1.5 million, government said Monday as it began inoculation of essential workers.

A total of 1,544,332 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered while 4,421,319 first doses have been given out, resulting in a total of 5,965,651 administered jabs as of Sunday, the government said.

The Philippines rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program last March 1, and aims to inoculate at least 58 million this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

The government urged eligible individuals belonging to priority groups A1 to A3 (health workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities) to register, get vaccinated and complete the required number of doses as scheduled.

The vaccinated population are also urged to continue practicing the minimum public health standards, it added.

Government on Monday began a "phased" rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers (A4 category) as the Philippines received more vaccine supply.

The country expects to get some 10 million COVID-19 shots this month, and 15 million more in August, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 500,000 daily in Metro Manila and 8 other key economic hubs to achieve herd immunity by November 27, according to Galvez.