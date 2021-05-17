Vaccine pass 'too premature,' businesses urged to focus on COVID-19 prevention instead

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Retailers Association on Monday said it was "too premature" to propose mandatory vaccine passes for customers who would like to enter indoor establishments.

Establishments should focus on containing COVID-19 spread, said the association's president Rosemarie Ong.

"Ang take namin dito is that it’s too premature. Number 1, it’s counterproductive kasi...ang navavaccinate pa lang natin ay seniors with comorbidity. Once we reach herd immunity siguro pag-usapan natin," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our take on this is that it's too premature. It's counterproductive...because we've only vaccinated seniors with comorbidity. Once we reach herd immunity, maybe we can discuss this.)

"Medyo discriminatory, imagine di natin papapasukin sa establishment ang di na-vaccinate not unless of course we were able to reach majority of the population. Siguro ang pagtuunan natin ng pansin ngayon is paano natin mako-contain ang spread (ng virus)."

(it's also discriminatory. Imagine not allowing unvaccinated customers, unless of course we were able to inoculate majority of the population. Maybe we should focus instead on how to contain virus spread.)