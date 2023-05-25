Padilla declares 'death' of Cha-cha in Senate: 'Ginagalang natin'

MANILA -- Sen. Robin Padilla admitted Thursday that his proposal to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution is already dead in the Senate, citing the lack of support from his colleagues.

“Ang ibang mga kasama natin na mga ginagalang natin, wala po silang sagot o pirma sa pinadala natin. At yan naman po ay inaasahan natin dahil bago pa naman nagkaroon ng recess, sinabi na po nila noon na talagang walang future ang ating panukala,” said Padilla, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes.

Padilla was referring to the committee report that resulted from the hearings he conducted on the proposed Charter change (Cha-cha)

Only 4 PDP-Laban senators signed the report, Padilla said, namely Senators Francis Tolentino, Ronald dela Rosa, Christopher Go and himself.

Padilla believes his colleagues no longer find his bill necessary because both the Maharlika Investment Fund bill and the Public Services Act are already designed to entice foreign investors.

But Padilla vowed to refile his bill in the event that the Maharlika and PSA measures fail to deliver the promised investors.

Padilla also said he would like to amend some political provisions of the Charter.

“Meron pong kaming mga finile na katulad ng pagbabago ng amyenda ng pagdeklara ng Martial Law. At meron kaming panukala na hindi ko alam kung filed na, tungkol sa pagpapalawak ng termino, na magkakaroon ng reelection ang presidente, magkakaroon ng 4-year term ang mga local official. Inaano namin yan political naman. Kung ayaw nila econ provision political naman,” Padilla pointed out.

Padilla's committee held over 10 hearings all over the country on the proposed Cha-cha.

