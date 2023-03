Proposed Cha-cha has no support from most senators: Dela Rosa

Senate of the Philippines. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB/file

MANILA -- Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Thursday said he believes measures proposing Charter change won't even reach the Senate's plenary due to lack of support from lawmakers.

“Hanggang saang level lang makarating, at least merong resulta. Pero alam naman natin talaga na hindi makakarating sa plenaryo (ng Senado) yan dahil kukulangin talaga kami ng suporta diyan,” Dela Rosa admitted.

Dela Rosa said only four out of the 24 senators are open to discuss Cha-cha.

Dela Rosa was referring to Senators Robin Padilla, Francis Tolentino, Christopher Go, and himself, all members of the PDP-Laban.

Asked if PDP-Laban senators have accepted the fate of Padilla’s Cha-cha advocacy, Dela Rosa said: “Tanggap namin yan.”

“Dahil nga nakuha na namin yung sentimyento ng aming mga colleagues, eh ganun talaga,” he added.

Dela Rosa meantime offered an explanation on Padilla’s insistence to push for Cha-cha.

“Emotionally attached na siya diyan sa measure na yan. Talagang pinaglalaban nya at in fairness naman sa kanya, ginawa naman nya lahat. Gusto nyang ipakita na lalaban sya hanggang sa dulo,” he said.

Dela Rosa advised Padilla not to be discouraged by the likely scenario of a failed Cha-cha attempt in the Senate.

