Rodriguez vows to step up efforts on charter change

One of the prime movers of charter change in the House of Representatives has claimed that more Filipinos support changes to the country's 1987 Constitution.

Citing a recent Pulse Asia Research survey, House Committee on Constitutional Amendments chair Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said he is pleased with the poll results.

"This shows that more and more Filipinos are now realizing the need to amend the Constitution to help the country move forward and to attract more investments," his office said in a press release.

"He will propose holding of various constitutional caravans all over the country to further increase awareness and inform the people of the benefits of amending the restrictive economic provisions of the constitution," Rodriguez's office said.

The survey showed an increase in the number of those supportive of charter change, though it was still less than the number of those opposing changing the Constitution.

Meanwhile, House Deputy Minority leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, one of those who voted against the measure, believes they need to exert more effort to explain what she called the "ill effects" of amending the charter.

"A ploy for politicians to have longer term limits and for foreigners to have more control in our country," Castro said.

"Malinaw na divisive issue talaga ang Charter change at kapag itinulak pa ito ay lalo lang titindi ang polarisasyon ng mga Pilipino, dahil ang gusto ng karamihan ay tumutok na ang Marcos admin sa mga kagyat na problema ng bansa tulad ng sa presyo ng mga bilihin at serbisyo pati pagtaas ng sahod at di na ang Cha-cha pero ang iba naman ay sunod lang sa gusto ng administrasyon," Castro said. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News