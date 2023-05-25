MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Thursday vowed to speed up the chamber’s approval of the controversial bill to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. marked it as “urgent.”

The bill is currently pending at the Senate plenary and is being scrutinized by senators.

“The plan is to approve it by 2nd and 3rd reading next week. We are accommodating the last few members who want to interpellate on Monday then we can open the period of amendments immediately after,” Zubiri said.

“As a certified measure we can close and approve the bill on that same week,” he added.

When a bill is certified as urgent, the Senate or Congress may approve it on second and third reading on the same day, and there is no need to wait for the three-day period between the second and third readings before getting it passed.

The House of Representatives approved the measure last year.

Zubiri said he hoped members of the House of Representatives would concede and adopt their version of the bill.

“Hopefully, the House can adopt our version which we improved with more safeguards in place to avoid possible misuse,” he said.

In a letter to the Senate dated May 22, 2023, Marcos cited a "compelling need for a sustainable national investment fund" amid "the downgrade of the global growth projection".