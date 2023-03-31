Padilla accepts Cha-cha's doomed fate in the Senate: 'May halong kalungkutan'

Sen. Robinhood Padilla delivers a privilege speech on Dec. 13, 2022. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB, Handout/File

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Friday admitted feeling "sadness" over the likely failure of his bid to amend some provisions of the 1987 Constitution, citing the lack of support from his colleagues.

"Siyempre may halong kalungkutan pero ganun po talaga. Siyempre may konting kalungkutan, pero hindi po naman po yun nababalot ng kasawian. Sapagkat naniniwala naman po tayo na tayo ay nagtrabaho," Padilla told reporters.

(Of course, there is some sadness, but that's just how it is. Of course, there is some sadness, but there is no despair because we believe we are merely working.)

Padilla is chairperson of the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, which conducted hearings for a possible Charter change.

Out of 24 senators, Padilla said only he and senators Francis Tolentino, Ronald dela Rosa, and Christopher Go would likely back the proposed Cha-cha.

Padilla said his office already distributed copies of his committee report to all senators with the hope that "they would read it."

The report needs to have at least 9 committee members' signatures before it can be referred to the plenary for deliberation and debate.

But for Padilla, his fight for Cha-cha is not yet over since he still has three more years as a senator.

"Ang kailangan naman po dito sa ating laban na ito ay tuluy-tuloy, progressive. Maaaring sa susunod na taon uulitin natin ito. Baka sakali, iba na po ang ihip ng hangin," Padilla said.

"Hindi po tayo susuko. Siyempre, hanggang dun na lang tayo, pag nagawa po natin ang committee report at kulang po ang pumirma dyan, hindi po ito makakarating sa plenaryo," he added.

(We just need to continue this fight. Perhaps next year, we will do this again. Perhaps things will change. We will not give up. Of course, that's all we can do, once we draft the committee report and it falls short on signatures, it will not reach the plenary.)

