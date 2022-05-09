'Efforts not in vain:' Leni calls on supporters to respect poll outcome

Presidential candidate VP Leni Robredo greets actress Nadine Lustre during “Republiko 2.0: Tindig ng Bulakenyo” at the Bulacan Sports Complex in Malolos on April 27, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

MANILA — (UPDATE) As the lead of her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. widened, Vice President Leni Robredo called on her supporters to respect the outcome of the polls but stay the course on a movement that saw an outpouring of volunteerism.

"Alam kong mahal natin ang bansa pero hindi pwedeng maging ugat pa ng pagkakawatak-watak ang pagmamahal na ito. Palinaw na ng palinaw ang tinig ng bayan...kailangan natin pakinggan ang tinig na ito dahil sa huli, iisa lang ang bayan na pinagsasaluhan natin," Robredo said early Tuesday, as she trailed Marcos by more than 14 million votes.

(We know how much we love this country but we cannot let this love sow further division. It is clear by now that the people have spoken. We need to listen to this voice, because in the end, we only share one nation.)

Robredo also told supporters not to lose heart even if the number of votes she garnered were not as expected.

"Hindi kayang sukatin ng numero ang lalim ng pagmamahal ninyo. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyo," said Robredo in a press conference in hometown Naga City.

Robredo was second in the presidential race with 13,233,300 votes, according to the partial and unofficial count sourced from the Comelec transparency server, as of posting.

Her rival Marcos Jr. so far has 27,709,641 votes.

Robredo's runningmate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, was also trailing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte by close to 20 million votes.

Just the beginning

Robredo also thanked hundreds of volunteers who led the massive people's campaign, which drew thousands in campaign rallies and an unprecedented house-to-house drive.

"Sinasabi ko sa inyo ngayon, walang nasayang. hindi tayo nabigo. Pinakamahalaga, hindi pa tayo tapos. Nagsisimula pa lang tayo," she said.

(I am telling you now, our efforts were not in vain. We have not failed. This is not the end. We've only just begun.)

"May nasimulan tayo hindi pa kailanman nasaksakihan sa buong kasaysayan ng bansa," Robredo added.

(We have started a movement that's never been seen in this country.)

She also said her campaign battlecry "Angat Buhay Lahat" will continue.

"Tuloy ang trabaho para i-angat ang buhay ng nasa laylayan. Tinatawag ko kayong samahan niyo ako dito at sa iba pang laban," she said.

(Our work to uplift the lives of the marginalized continues. I am asking you to join me in this endeavor and in other battles.)

The vice president, who was accused of her rival of cheating in the 2016 polls, also said she was aware of irregularities in the recently-concluded elections.

"Kaisa ninyo ako sa paniniwala na kailangan isalamin ng halalan ang buo at wasto..gagawin natin ang lahat para maabot ang layunin na ito," said Robredo.

(I am one with you in wanting an election outcome that truly reflects the voice of the people. We will ensure that this goal is reached.)

Robredo, whose campaign was hinged on radical love, was the target of massive disinformation on social media.

The rivalry between Robredo and Marcos Jr. had a stark difference this time around compared to the 2016 polls, when she beat the former senator by a narrow margin of more than 200,000 votes.

Marcos filed an electoral protest, which was eventually junked by the Supreme Court after multiple recounts.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.