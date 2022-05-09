Presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. casts his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, Batac City, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is leading the presidential race, according to the partial and unofficial results of the 2022 national and local elections Monday.

As of 8:02 p.m., May 9, 2022, Marcos Jr., the standard-bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, obtained 12,065,875 votes, based on 36.99 percent of partial, unofficial election results.

Vice President Leni Robredo, Marcos Jr.'s closest rival, has so far obtained 5,756,125 votes.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao is at third place with 957,851 votes, followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso with 874,188 votes, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson with 407,652 votes.

Faisal Mangondato is at sixth place with 45,238 votes, followed by former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella at 7th place with 34,244 votes, labor leader Leody de Guzman at 8th place with 32,316 votes, and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales at 9th place with 28,688 votes.

Jose Montemayor trailed last among the presidential bets with 20,667 votes.

The results were sourced from the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) transparency server, which is housed at the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Marcos Jr., 64, was the frontrunner in the pre-election surveys conducted by Pulse Asia.

[In the latest and final Pulse Asia survey held April, Marcos got 56 percent, while his rival Robredo got 23 percent.

VISIT OUR HALALAN RESULTS PAGE FOR LIVE UPDATES:

For live updates, see ABS-CBN News' Liveblog here

