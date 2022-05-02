Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos,Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo. ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is still the frontrunner in the May 9 presidential race, according to the latest and final survey conducted by research firm Pulse Asia in April, results of which were released Monday.

According to the polls held April 16 to 21 among 2,400 respondents, Marcos retained his March survey rating of 56 percent.

Vice President Leni Robredo, meanwhile, got 23 percent, one point down from her rating in March.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao clinched the third spot at 7 percent, overtaking Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who is now at fourth place with 4 percent.

According to Pulse Asia, Pacquiao gained 1 percentage point over the last month, while Domagoso's numbers decreased by 4 percentage points.

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson remains at fifth place with 2 percent.

DUTERTE IS STILL TOP VP CHOICE

Marcos' running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, also maintained the top spot in the vice-presidential race, the latest Pulse Asia survey result showed.

Duterte-Carpio got a 55 percent rating, down by 1 point from the March survey but 37 points higher than her closest rival Senate President Vicente Sotto III. Sotto remains at second place with 18 percent.

Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan stays at third place with 16 percent, experiencing a one-point increase over the last month.

Dr. Willie Ong is at fourth place with 3 percent, followed by Manny Lopez with 1 percent, overtaking Rep. Lito Atienza at fifth place.

The survey respondents, Pulse Asia said, were 18 years old and above, who are registered voters and likely to vote in next Monday's elections.

Among the key events that happened over the survey period were the dismissal of the disqualification cases against Marcos, his family's P203-billion estate tax liabilities, Domagoso's call for Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race, the overseas absentee voting (OAV) period, and the onslaught of Tropical Storm Agaton.

Pre-election surveys can be considered "snapshots of the moment" and reflect the people's sentiments at the time these were conducted, analysts have explained.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: