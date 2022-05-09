Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte at the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on Saturday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio of the UniTeam tandem is leading the vice-presidential race by at least 8 million votes, partial and unofficial data of the 2022 elections showed Monday night.

As of 8:02 p.m., Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, has 11,775,010 votes, leading among 9 candidates for the country's no. 2 position.

The figures though only reflected 36.99 percent of the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) election returns. Philippines has at least 65 million voters registered for this year's polls.

Liberal Party's Senator Kiko Pangilinan was second in the race with 3,665,072 votes, followed by Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) with 3,300,628 votes.

Sotto was followed by Aksyon Demokratiko's Dr. Willie Ong and PROMDI's Lito Atienza with 887,199 and 82,035 votes respectively.

Workers and Peasants Party's Manny Lopez was sixth in the VP race with 44,839 votes, followed by Partido Lakas ng Masa's Walden Bello with 32,209, and Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi's Carlos Serapio with 26,536 votes.

Democratic Party of the Philippines' Rizalito David was so far last with 16,022 votes, according to the latest tally.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio's running-mate and fallen dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. was so far leading the presidential race with 12,065,875 million votes.

