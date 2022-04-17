MANILA - Presidential candidates Isko Moreno Domagoso and Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Sunday said Vice President Leni Robredo "cannot be trusted" after she supposedly "fooled" some aspirants into believing that she wanted to unite the opposition and has no interest in vying for the country's top post.

"I was fooled also in the face by the Vice President. She said to my face, 1,000 times that she will not run for president," Domagoso said in a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel, attended also by Lacson and another presidential candidate, former Sec. Norberto Gonzales.

"We were made to believe to unite, but we were fooled, literally in our face. That kind of person cannot be trusted," he said.

"Kung ganun pa lang, may masama nang intention from the very beginning, hindi agad puwede pagkatiwalaan," he added.

Lacson said he experienced the same treatment from Robredo before the filing of candidacies in October 2021.

"Yung first meeting, ang concept, maganda, unification. Kaya nag-bite ako eh," he said.

Lacson said he initially urged Robredo to consider Senate President Vicente Sotto III as her vice presidential candidate, but the idea was rejected.

The senator said after he already decided to run for president with Sotto, Robredo's camp wanted to consider the initial proposal.

"Kung tinanggap niya 'yung first offer ko, baka wala ako ngayon. But then, she rejected it," Lacson said.

"You see kung anong klase ng tao yung nakikipag-usap ng ganiyan?" he said.

Robredo or her camp has not yet issued any statement on the allegations.

Lacson - whose Partido Reporma jumped to Robredo's camp last month - also questioned Robredo's character, saying some of her campaign staff were allegedly willing to drop her running mate, to gain more votes in certain provinces.

Robredo's people allegedly spoke to several local officials saying they can drop Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, if they could guarantee several votes for the Liberal Party chairperson who is running as an independent candidate.

"'Yung pumunta siya sa Davao del Norte alone, leaving her vice presidential candidate... that to me speaks a lot about her character," Lacson said.

"Ka-tandem niya, ilalaglag ninyo para manalo lang 'yung principal," he said.

Robredo has said she is standing by Pangilinan despite some camps matching her with other vice presidential aspirants.

Domagoso also blasted Robredo's camp for supposedly "conditioning the mind of the public" that chaos would ensue in the country should she fail to bag the presidency in the May elections.

ABS-CBN News journalists covering Robredo's campaign activities said they have not monitored such statement coming from the Vice President. A member of the media (not from ABS-CBN) brought up the allegation during Sunday's press conference.

"Bakit kapag natalo ka sa eleksyon, iisipin mo magkakagulo? Kasi wala kang respeto sa kapwa mo," Domagoso said in response to the question.

"Kung ano will ng tao, dapat suportahan natin. Hindi 'yung hindi pa nagdedesisyon ang tao, siniset na natin ang mind," he said.

The alleged statement that there will be public clamor and rallies should Robredo lose in the 2022 presidential elections is "irresponsible and uncalled for coming from the second-highest official of the land," Lacson said.

That only goes to show that Robredo and her camp "only love themselves," Domagoso said.

"Mahal niyo lang ang sarili ninyo, hindi ninyo mahal ang bansa at ang Pilipino."

Robredo placed second in the latest Pulse Asia pre-election survey, after former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Domagoso ranked third, followed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and then by Lacson.

