Vice President Leni Robredo greets thousands of supporters during a people-led campaign event, dubbed as “PasigLaban”, along Emerald Avenue and Julia Vargas streets in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, in this video taken at 3:30 p.m. of March 20, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for Malacañang secured on Thursday the backing of Partido Reporma, after its standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson quit from the party.

Party president Pantaleon Alvarez said while Lacson “is the most qualified to be President,” the electoral terrain “is far from ideal” and 2 other candidates “have pulled away from the pack.”

"'We need a leader. And for the 2022 Presidential elections, given all these considerations and the crisis we have to overcome, that leader is a woman. Her name is Leni Robredo," Alvarez said in a joint press conference with Robredo in Davao del Norte.

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has topped latest surveys for the presidency, enjoying a wide lead over Robredo in the Feb. 18-23 survey of Pulse Asia. Lacson placed fifth in the same poll.

“While the candidate second in ranking still lags far behind from the frontrunner, it is evident that her campaign has gained, and continues to gain, significant traction,” Alvarez said, days after Robredo drew her biggest crowd of supporters yet at a sortie in Pasig City.

“There is much potential there. She has also shown that she represents ideals which are substantially in line with the aims of Partido Reporma, to reform government and provide a future for Filipinos,” Alvarez continued in a statement.

He said this was why “with a heavy heart”, many members of the party were “constrained to consider a candidate other than their first choice.”

“We reasonably believe that the only realistic option at this point, with roughly a month and a half left, is to converge with Leni Robredo’s campaign,” said Alvarez, representative of Davao Del Norte's first district and former House Speaker.

Lacson resigned as chairman of Partido Reporma earlier in the day. He said leaders of the party, including Alvarez, told him they were endorsing another presidential contender.

Lacson earlier said his resignation from his party "effectively makes me an independent candidate."

"No matter what, maski ano pang ang mangyari, harangan man ng sibat, hindi kami aatras," Lacson said in a press conference.

(No matter what happens, even if we're stopped by a spear, we will not withdraw.)