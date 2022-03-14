Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. visits Guiguinto, Bulacan as part of the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. kept his lead in the February survey of Pulse Asia on preferred presidential candidates in the May elections, results released Monday showed.

Of 2,400 adult respondents, 60 percent said they would vote for Marcos if the elections were held during the survey period Feb. 18-23, Pulse Asia said, retaining the rate he got during the Jan. 19-24 polls.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who is backed by 15 percent of likely voters, placed second. She got 16 percent during the January survey.

Pulse Asia said Marcos, 64, "enjoys the lead in all geographic areas and socio-economic groupings", at 53 to 68 percent and 58 to 61 percent, respectively.

Robredo "posts double-digit voter preferences across geographic areas and socio-economic classes," at 16 to 19 percent and 13 to 17 percent, respectively, except in Mindanao, where she got 5 percent.

Pulse Asia said the following presidential candidates "each registered voter preferences of at most 10 percent."

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, 10 percent

Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao, 8 percent

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, 2 percent

Faisal Mangondato, 0.4 percent

Labor leader Leody de Guzman, 0.1 percent

Dr. Jose Montemayor, Jr., 0.01 percent

Former Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella and former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales "receive essentially no support from the country’s electorate," said Pulse Asia.

It said 3 percent of likely voters were still undecided about their choice for president, 0.04 percent refuse to identify their preferred presidential bet, while 1 percent are not inclined to vote for any candidate for the post.

Should their original choice for president withdraw from the elections, 26 percent of respondents said they would instead vote for Domagoso, Pulse Asia said.

Second place in terms of second-choice voter preferences is shared by Pacquiao (13 percent), Robredo (12 percent), Lacson (11 percent), and Marcos (9 percent).

The pollster said 23 percent of likely voters do not have a second-choice presidential bet, 4 percent are ambivalent about their alternative candidate, and 0.1 percent refuse to name their second option.

VP RACE

In the vice presidential race, majority or 53 percent of likely voters are inclined to elect Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as Robredo's successor, Pulse Asia said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III has the support of almost a fourth of respondents at 24 percent.

Around a tenth or 11 percent would vote for Sen. Francis Pangilinan if elections were held during the survey period, Pulse Asia added.

Two vice-presidential candidates register single-digit voter preferences, namely, Dr. Willie Ong with 6 percent and Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza, with 1 percent.

The other candidates obtained less than 1 percent voting support, including the following, the polling firm said:

- Emmanuel Lopez, 0.1 percent

- former Akbayan Party-List Representative Walden Bello, 0.1 percent

- Atty. Carlos Serapio, 0.01 percent

Candidate Rizalito David "receives essentially no support from the country’s electorate," Pulse Asia said.

Indecision, refusal or non-support in relation to one’s original vice-presidential preference "are sentiments shared by 4 percent of likely voters, it said.

Election surveys can be considered "snapshots of the moment" and reflect the people's sentiments at the time the surveys were conducted, analysts have explained.

