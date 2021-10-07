Opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo announces her 2022 presidential bid, October 7, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday announced her bid for the presidency in next year's elections, which she cast as a fight for the country's survival.

Robredo, picked by coalition opposition 1Sambayan as its presidential bet, cited the crucial need for decent leadership amid the pandemic, when Filipinos have been struggling to get the help they need.

"Ina akong nakikita ang pagdurusa ng minamahal kong bansa. Naniniwala akong ang pag-ibig hindi lang nasusukat sa pagtitiis kundi sa kahandaang lumaban, kahit gaano kahirap, para matapos na ang pagtitiis. Ang nagmamahal, kinakailangan ipaglaban ang minamahal," a firm Robredo said in a speech at her Quezon City office.

(I am a mother who sees the suffering of the country I love. I believe that love is not measured by suffering, but rather, the readiness to fight, no matter how difficult, to end suffering. Someone who loves should be ready to high for who they love.)

"Buong-buo ang loob ko ngayon. Kailangan nating palayain ang sarili mula sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon. Lalaban ako. Lalaban tayo. Inihahain ko ang aking sarili bilang kandidato sa pagkapangulo sa halalan ng 2022," Robredo, wearing a blue blouse with a pink ribbon on her chest, told a cheering crowd.

(My will is strong. We need to free ourselves from the current situation. I will fight, we will fight. I offer myself as a candidate for president in the 2022 elections.)



Her announcement ended without revealing who her running mate would be.

NO COMPROMISE

Robredo and Duterte have sparred over a number of issues since they assumed power in 2016, including the administration's war on drugs, West Philippine Sea policy, and management of the pandemic.



Most contenders in the 2022 presidential race have defended Duterte's anti-narcotics war.

"Kung makikipagkumprumiso ka, kung hindi mo man lang kayang sabihin na mali ang mali, na kaninong panig ka ba talaga?" Robredo asked in her Thursday speech.

(If you compromise, if you cannot even say that what is wrong is wrong, whose side are you really on?)

"Malinaw kung nasaan ako. Nasa panig tayo ng mga sinasagad ang lahat para iraos ang sarili, ang pamilya, ang kapwa mula sa pandemyang ito," she said.

(It is clear where I am. We are on the side of those who are doing everything to get by for themselves, their families, their peers, during this pandemic.)

Robredo's announcement came days after her bid to form a 2022 alliance with Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso bogged down. Both men have separately announced they would vie for the presidency next year.

The Vice President earlier said Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who has also declared his presidential run, was "closed" to talks of an alliance.

On Wednesday, the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos filed his certificate of candidacy for president. Robredo hails from a decades-old clique that helped topple the Marcos regime in a 1986 "People Power" uprising.

Another potential contender for the top job is the President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. She has filed her reelection bid, but her father's retirement from politics may pave the way for her presidential run.

"Hindi lang apelyido ng mga nasa puder ang dapat palitan," Robredo said. "'Yung korapsyon, 'yung incompetence, 'yung kawalan ng malasakit, kailangang palitan ng matino at mahusay na pamumuno."

"Handa dapat tayong iwaksi nang buong-buo ang mga agenda, ang mga interes, ang mismong mga tao at klase ng pulitika na sanhi na pinagdaraanan ng bansa natin ngayon," she added.

Robredo has said that while she was ready to face any opponent in next year's polls, she was trying to prevent a split among anti-administration forces.

"We can't last another 6 years of this kind of governance," she said in July.

Duterte, 76, is banned by the constitution from seeking reelection. In early September, he formally accepted his nomination to run for vice president in 2022, a move that critics said was a ploy to keep power and dodge legal cases.

His longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go is running for vice president in his stead.

Duterte as early as November last year said he would be Robredo's "nightmare" should she aim for the country's top elective post.

Robredo, who in the 2016 race started at the bottom of election surveys, won the vice presidency with over 14 million votes.

"Sa akin, hindi lang naman sa survey iyong tinitingnan. Ang isang tinitingnan natin, makakabuo ba tayo ng as broad na coalition as possible," the Vice President said last Sept. 17.

"Kasi kahit naman mababa sa surveys ngayon, alam natin historically na iyong nag-uumpisang malakas, hindi siya guarantee na siya pa rin hanggang dulo," she added.

Before her current post, Robredo, a lawyer, served as Camarines Sur representative, running in 2013 in heed of public clamor. Her political foray followed the tragic death of her husband, former interior secretary and long-time Naga City mayor Jesse Robredo, in a plane crash.

(For me, surveys are not the only thing that should be looked at. We are looking at whether we can form as broad a coalition as possible. Because even if low in surveys now, we know that historically, those who start strong are not guaranteed to stay that way until the end.)