'Lahat kami nangangarap': Isko Moreno wants to focus on pandemic instead of higher office

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno speaks to the crowd during a visit at Divisoria in Manila on December 3, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Although every politician aspires to a higher position, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday said he wants to prioritize the city's response against the COVID-19 pandemic over his career goals.

Moreno, who was among top candidates in a recent Pulse Asia survey on preferred senators for the 2022 elections, said while he cannot deny that he also aims for higher office, the country is still dealing with the pandemic.

"Lahat kami nangangarap maging senador, maging vice president at president. Ayoko naman maging plastikado. Lahat 'yan possible. Anything may happen, but as I have said, 'yan ay tadhana. That’s why I don’t really entertain as much as possible because (sic) this is not ordinary days," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We all wish to be senator, vice president, and president. I don't want to be plastic. It's all possible. Anything may happen, but as I have said that's destiny. That's why I don't really entertain as much as possible because these are not ordinary days.)

"Ayokong iparamdam sa tao na mas atat 'yung mg taong politikong tulad ko for their political growth, career growth; na mas interesado sila na mas lumaki 'yung kanilang puwesto kaysa mag-focus dun sa pandemyang kinakaharap ng mamamayan. I think it’s quite unfair to the people," he said.

(I don't want to make the people feel that politicians like me are being too eager for their political growth, career growth; that they are more interested for a higher seat instead of focusing on the pandemic the citizens are facing. I think it's quite unfair to the people.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Pulse Asia survey results released last week pegged Moreno at the 3rd to 7th rank in the list of preferred senators. The roster was topped by incumbent Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Joining them are broadcaster Raffy Tulfo (2nd to 3rd places) and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (2nd to 4th places).

Moreno said he is grateful to those who keyed in his name in the poll.

"It’s a privilege and honor na mapili ninyo ako...Maraming salamat sa inyo for your appreciation, but hayaan po niyo muna, let me focus on the vaccination process, let me focus on how are we going to keep safe, and let me focus how I can give you peace of mind while you’re in Manila, while working in Manila," he said.

(It's a privilege and honor that you chose me. Thank you for your appreciation, but let me focus on the vaccination process, let me focus on how are we going to keep safe, and let me focus how I can give you peace of mind while you’re in Manila, while working in Manila.)

Pressed on what would push him to run for senator, Moreno said: "For purposes of practicality and for purposes of conversation, one, it’s always about the numbers. That’s political. Any politician would agree with me."

He added, any candidate must also have a "vision" and be able to "offer something different from the others." There must also be a "valid reason" for seeking the office, he said.

Moreno ran for the Senate in 2016, but failed to clinch one of the 12 seats then. After his defeat, he held different positions in the Duterte administration before winning as Manila mayor in 2019.

RELATED VIDEO