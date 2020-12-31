Pacquiao leads survey on preferred senatorial candidates; Isko, Raffy Tulfo high on poll

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao topped the list of preferred senators for the 2022 general elections, a Pulse Asia survey showed Thursday.

The world champion boxer who turned lawmaker received a 62.1-percent voter preference, the major pollster said.

Among the top contenders in the Senate race were broadcaster Raffy Tulfo (2nd to 3rd places), Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (2nd to 4th places) and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno (3rd to 7th places), the poll also revealed.

Tulfo was backed by 54.3 percent of Filipino adults, Duterte 50.9 percent, and Moreno 48.4 percent.

"Even though the May 2022 elections are still about 15 months away, 58 percent of Filipino adults are already identifying 12 individuals they are inclined to elect to the Senate," Pulse Asia said.

If elections were held when the survey was conducted, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero (46.7 percent) and Taguig City-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (46 percent) found themselves in 4th to 7th places.

Also included in the so-called winners' circle were Antique Rep. Loren Legarda (45.6 percent) and former Sen. Bongbong Marcos (41.8 percent), ranked 4th to 8th, and 7th to 9th places, respectively.

Close behind were senators Ping Lacson (8th to 10th places) with a voter preference of 38.2 percent and Juan Miguel Zubiri (35.7 percent) in a statistical ranking of 9th to 10th places.

Completing the list of probable winners were incumbent senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Richard Gordon, and former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

"Out of 49 probable senatorial bets, 16 have a statistical chance of winning if the said elections coincided with the conduct of survey interviews," Pulse Asia said.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020 using face-to-face interviews among 2,400 respondents. It has a ± 2 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level, the pollster added.

