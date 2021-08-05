VP Robredo 'definitely open to running, resisted unification' in 2022 polls: Lacson

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Panfilo Lacson. OVP/ABS-CBN News

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - Vice President Leni Robredo is "definitely open" to running in next year's elections as she rejected a "unification formula" against the administration, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Thursday.

Lacson, who said he would be vying for the presidency, earlier met with Robredo.

"The gist of the discussion was unification, put up a common candidate if possible against the administration. I offered her a sure unification effort or formula," he told ANC's Headstart.

"She resisted. Hindi siya sold dun sa (She was not sold on the) idea but it was a sure formula putting up at least between the two of us a common candidate. Unfortunately, she didn’t buy it. Definitely, she is open to running."

Robredo is "definitely open to running for President," her spokesman, lawyer Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

"She has made this clear several times, and despite claims from some quarters to the contrary, her determination on this remains firm. Second, supporting anyone else for President is not yet being considered. The first option is still very clearly for VP Leni to run," he said.

Robredo had previously said there should only be one opposition candidate in next year's polls.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, meantime, said Senator Grace Poe would support them if she would not run in the 2022 elections.

"We just had dinner with her last night, is that a good enough answer?" he said.

"If she will not run, she will support us," he added when pressed for details.