'A very decent person': Lacson wishes Robredo 'best of luck' after being named as possible presidential bet

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Panfilo Lacson. OVP/ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Panfilo Lacson on Monday wished Vice President Leni Robredo "the best of luck" after she was named as one of 1Sambayan's possible presidential candidates for next year's elections.

Lacson earlier declined the opposition coalition's invitation to join a town hall meeting on national security and foreign policy, saying the group had "precluded" him from being endorsed as a presidential candidate in the 2022 polls.

"In my book, if the goodness of the heart is one single criterion to elect a President then I think she’s in it to win it. But we all know di naman pwede lang busilak ang puso ang uupo. Kailangan merong toughness, iba pang qualities," he told ANC's Headstart.

(But we all know that the President should not only possess goodness of the heart but also other qualities like toughness.)

"She’s a very decent person...I’m not campaigning for her by the way, this is just my personal opinion. And since she’s been nominated by 1Sambayan I wish her all the luck."

Both are among preferred presidential candidates in next year's elections, according to Pulse Asia's latest survey.

Lacson, meantime, declined to comment on former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, another possible presidential nominee of 1Sambayan.

"I don’t want to comment on Senator Trillanes because he has issued some negative comments against me and I would just leave it at that," he said without elaborating.