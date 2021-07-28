Home  >  News

VP Robredo meets with Lacson, Gordon for 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 11:45 PM

Vice President Leni Robredo met with two senators gunning for the presidency to discuss a potential alliance for next year's national elections.

But at least one Robredo ally is upset over her meeting with Senator Panfilo Lacson. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2021
