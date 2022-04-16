This aerial photo shows the collapsed mountain side and buried houses in the village of Bunga, Baybay town, Leyte province, in southern Philippines on April 12, 2022, a day after a landslide slammed into the village due to heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Megi. Bobbie Alota, AFP

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday promised to provide new homes for hundreds of families in the wake of tropical storm Agaton.

Duterte said government still needs to find available areas, preferably in "flatlands," so those whose houses were destroyed by landslides could be relocated.

"So to all of you who lost their houses in the typhoon, you will be given a new house. But it would be a long, long process and not an easy one unless there’s a miracle. But government will help you resettle first," the President said during his visit in Baybay City, Leyte.

"There are no lands left because these lands have owners already. But we’ll find a flatland somewhere far away, safe from the dangers of the countryside. If not, the government will exercise its power of eminent domain.

"If there are flatlands here that’s not too near the coastline but the owner refuses to share, then the government will take that property and pay the owner. And that’s a long process, actually."

The national disaster response agency said the country's first storm this year has killed 137 people as of Friday.

At least 26 people were killed and around 150 were missing in Pilar village in Abuyog town, which was flattened by landslides brought by Agaton.



The death toll in a landslide in Baybay, meanwhile, was pegged at 36, as of Tuesday.

A geologist this week said these areas were prone to landslides because of their topography, urging government to consider moving the families to save lives.

Agaton has displaced more than 323,000 people, as more than 9,000 houses were damaged while 570 others were destroyed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Friday.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, P1.215 million in cash aid was allotted for 191 families in Baybay, while another P120,000 were set aside for 12 families grieving over dead kin.

WATCH