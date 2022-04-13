An aerial view shows the scene of a landslide which hit the village of Kantagnos in Baybay town, Leyte province on April 13, 2022, following heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Megi. Bobbie Alota, AFP

MANILA — Following the deadly landslides in Leyte due to tropical storm Agaton, a geologist on Wednesday urged local governments to consider relocating residents and that they be educated on spotting landslide-prone areas to save lives.

National Institute of Geological Sciences Director Mario Aurelio said ordinary residents could spot landslide-prone areas, which are mostly in mountain ranges.

"Ang isang bulubunduking lugar ay prone sa landslide. Ibig sabihin, maraming matatarik na lugar at ganito yung characteristic ng Abuyog... at saka Baybay. Ito yung mga bayan sa Leyte na sinalanta ng bagyong Agaton," Aurelio said in a public briefing.

(A mountainous area is prone to landslide. Many areas are steep. This are the features of Abuyog and Baybay which were hit by Agaton.)

"Sa case ng Baybay, malapit sa bundok... Nandoon lang sa likod ng bayan. At ang problema nga, ang bundok na yun ay prone din sa landslide," the geologist added, referring to the location of the landslip.

(In the case of Baybay, it happened near the mountain... It was right behind the town center. The problem really is that that mountain is prone to landslide.)

As of Tuesday, at least 105 people were reported injured, 36 bodies recovered while 27 remain missing in Baybay City following Agaton's onslaught, local officials have said.

Data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) showed that most barangays in the city are highly susceptible to landslides, while some are tagged as moderately susceptible.

The MGB and Aurelio noted that landslide-prone areas have the following characteristics:

Seepage

Tension cracks

Tilting of trees

Steep cliffs

Softness of land where houses, establishments are located

Different sizes of rocks in the surroundings

Presence of crushed rocks

Aurelio urged people to avoid building houses near or over cliffs and hills.

"Siguro ang pinakasimpleng obserbahan ay una, malambot ang lupa; pangalawa durog-durog. Kung bato man siya, durog-durog yung bato," he said.

(The most simple thing you can do is to observe whether the ground is soft and whether there are crushed rocks nearby.)

"Huwag na huwag po magtatayo ng bahay sa bangin mismo at saka sa paanan niya," he continued.

(Do not build houses near cliffs or at the foot.)

DO'S, DON'TS

Here are the pieces of advice of the MGB before, during, and after a landslide:

BEFORE

Check signs in your area if it is prone to landslide. You may check a geohazard map available online.

Know your landslide situation by coordinating with local authorities.

Avoid structures in areas with previous history of landslide, debris avalanche, or rockfall.

Always have a "go bag" containing essentials.

Contact the MGB if you suspect an imminent landslide at 8667-6700.

DURING

Check for imminent signs of landslide such as rumbling sounds, sudden change of water channels, or turbidity.

If outdoors, stay away from the path of the landslide and go to a higher area.

If outdoors and in a vehicle, watch out for falling debris and do not cross bridges. Move to a safer ground and turn on hazard lights to alert other motorists.

If inside a home or establishment, go under a stable table or bed and protect your head by curling into a tight ball.

AFTER

Inspect your home for damage. Have it inspected professionally, if you can, before reoccupation.

Immediately report missing individuals, or suspected trapped individuals to authorities to launch rescue operations.

Be informed of the latest developments, emergency information.

Consult with regional MGB or geotechnical experts to prevent landslide risks in the future.

A total of 58 individuals have died so far because of the country's first storm this year, based on local officials. But the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it has only received reports about 43 deaths which it is verifying.