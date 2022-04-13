Search and rescue at Baybay landslides

MULTIMEDIA
Search, rescue and retrieval at Baybay landslides
Photo courtesy of BFP Region VIII
Posted at Apr 13 2022 11:42 AM | Updated as of Apr 13 2022 12:02 PM
Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection Region VIII carry a body during a Search, Rescue and Retrieval operation at Barangay Kantagnos, Baybay City, Leyte on Tuesday. At least 105 people were reported injured, 36 bodies recovered while 27 remain missing, according to the local government of Baybay.
