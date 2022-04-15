An aerial view shows destroyed houses on a collapsed mountain side along the coastline in the village of Pilar, Abuyog town, Leyte province on April 14, 2022 day after a landslide struck the village due to heavy rains at the height of Tropical Storm Agaton (international name Megi). Bobbie Alota, AFP

MANILA — The death toll from Tropical Storm Agaton that triggered landslides and severe flooding in parts of the Philippines rose to 137, the state disaster response agency said Friday.

Some 56 more people were reported to have died from the storm in Eastern Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. The number of fatalities in the region stood at 128.

In Western Visayas, 5 more people were also killed by the storm, raising its tally to 6, the agency added. At least 3 people were earlier reported dead in Davao Region.

According to the latest report from the NDRRMC, 28 people were still missing while 8 others were injured.

The tropical cyclone, with international name Megi, dumped heavy rains early this week, causing flooding and landslides in mountainous villages in the Visayas and Mindanao.

NDRRMC's count is lower than the tally of wire agency Agence France-Presse, which put the death toll at 148 as of April 14. The state disaster response agency had said the figures were still under validation.

Agaton has displaced more than 323,000 people, as over 9,000 houses were damaged while 570 others were destroyed, the NDRRMC said in its 8 a.m. report.

Some 65,000 families were still in evacuation centers, while over 88,000 others were staying with relatives or friends.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P6.9 million while crop losses was pegged at P186 million, the agency added.

Agaton has dissipated into a low-pressure area on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

It came 4 months after a Typhoon Odette devastated swathes of the country, killing more than 400 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

The Philippines -- ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

— With a report from Agence France-Presse