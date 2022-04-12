MANILA—Agaton has dissipated into a low pressure area and is expected to merge with a typhoon outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), PAGASA said late Tuesday evening.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the weather disturbance was spotted at 10 p.m. in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, slowly moving southeastward.

On Tuesday night through Wednesday evening, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are still possible over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will be experienced in Mimaropa, Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas, PAGASA said.

Gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength may still be experienced over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin, the state weather agency said.

Agaton's remnant circulation is expected to move eastward towards the Philippine Sea and merge with Typhoon Basyang, which is currently outside the PAR.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO