MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday conducted an aerial survey of areas in Baybay City, Leyte that were severely affected by tropical storm Agaton.

Baybay was one of the severely affected areas in the Visayas and Mindanao where landslides were triggered due to heavy rains brought by Agaton.

The death toll in the landslide in Baybay rose to 36 on Tuesday, based on a situational report posted by the local government.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier Friday said the fatalities from Agaton rose to 137.