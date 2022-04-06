Emerald Avenue turns pink as thousands of supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo join the PasigLaban People’s Rally at the Ortigas Center on March 20, 2022. VP Leni Media handout



MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo's rise in the latest Pulse Asia elections survey is beginning to reflect the "massive crowds" in her political rallies and marked a "turning of the tide" for her Malacañang bid, her camp said on Wednesday.

Robredo in the March 17 to 21 survey of Pulse Asia tallied a 9-point increase to 24 percent from 15 percent in the February poll.

She placed second to former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Fifty-six percent of 2,400 respondents said they would vote for him if the elections were held last month, down from 60 percent in February.

"The survey numbers are starting to reflect what we have been seeing on the ground all along: the massive crowds, the fierce passion, the untiring commitment of Filipinos from all walks of life, coming together to rally behind Leni Robredo's bid for the Presidency," said the Vice President's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez.

Tens of thousands of "kakampinks" have taken to the streets in various cities and provinces, often with a funny placard in hand, to show their support for Robredo. Her March 20 rally in Pasig delivered her biggest crowd so far estimated at 80,000 to 130,000.

In Pulse Asia's March survey, support for the Vice President rose 13 percent among Class C voters, 10 percent in Class D, and 9 percent in Class E.

"This 13-point swing going into the last two months of the campaign clearly establishes what we have long known: that VP Leni has the momentum, which we expect will only further intensify and accelerate all the way to May 9," Gutierrez said.

"What we are seeing now is the turning of the tide. Sa tulong ng ating mga kababayang patuloy na kumikilos, kumakatok, nakikiusap, nangungumbinsi, ipapanalo natin ito."

(We will win this with the help of Filipinos who continue to take action, approach and convince others.)

Robredo and her running-mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan are banking on a "people's campaign", where volunteers organize their own activities and raise funds.

Robredo has secured the endorsement of several Catholic groups, around 12,000 doctors, groups from the academe and the transport and education sectors, LGBT groups, theater artists, lawyers, and various musicians and celebrities, among others.

