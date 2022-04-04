Vice President Robredo gives a statement during a press conference at the Quezon City Reception Hall on October 8, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Medical doctors supporting the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said Monday they are engaged in one-on-one discussions to convince more voters to choose the tandem in the May 9 polls.

In an online press conference, the group Doctors for Leni and Kiko—which claims to have about 12,000 members—declared their support for the tandem, saying that they are the only bets who have “genuine concern” for Filipinos with clear platforms to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bilang mga doktor na araw-araw nakikipagsapalaran kasama ng mga taong apektado ng pandemya sa ospital at sa komunidad, kami ay buong-pusong sumusuporta sa kandidatura nina Leni Robredo at Kiko Pangilinan bilang pangulo at pangalawang pangulo ng Pilipinas,” said Dr. Gia Sison.

(As doctors who work on the ground with people affected by the pandemic in the hospital and in the community, we are wholeheartedly supporting the candidacies of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan for president and vice-president of the Philippines.)

Dr. RJ Naguit, one of the volunteer doctors of the Office of the Vice President's Bayanihan E-Konsulta, described Robredo as a "hands-on" leader at the height of the pandemic.

“Personally, hindi ako magsasawang magkwento na noong Bayanihan E-Konsulta, kasama namin si VP Leni. Kahit madaling araw, umaabot kami 3-4 a.m., kasama siya naghahanap ng mga ospital, nagpapadala ng mga oxygen,” Naguit said.

(Personally, I will not get tired of telling the story of VP Leni working with us during the Bayanihan E-Konsulta. She would continue working until dawn, at around 3-4 a.m., to look for hospitals and to send oxygen tanks.)

Other doctors from different parts of the country took turns to enumerate the highlights of Robredo’s pandemic response, such as the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE).

During the lockdowns, they noted, PPEs were expensive.

They said they are sharing their stories of Robredo’s COVID-19 initiatives with employees and patients in their clinics.

Dr. Anna Lissa Chan, for her part, said that they share their stories on “Pink Wednesdays” to nurses and security guards they meet at work.

Dr. Wilfredo Calma also shared that he campaigns for Robredo to his patients by devoting at least five minutes of his consultations to sharing stories about the presidential candidate.

For Dr. Cynthia Cabangal-Ng, she said she shows support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem through a combination of online and offline campaigns.

In her in-person campaigns, she both talks to her patients and to other people within her community.

The doctors admitted, however, that while it is challenging to convince their colleagues to support Robredo, they will not give up on convincing until their fellow doctors change their minds.

But if it doesn’t work, Calma said, it all boils down to respecting each other’s preferences.

The group joins many health professionals who have earlier endorsed Robredo and Pangilinan’s bids.

Last March, about 4,000 mental health professionals—collectively known as “Psych for Leni”— had also declared support for the tandem.

